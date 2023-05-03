Over 400 petitions received at Makkalai Thedi Mayor in Royapuram

May 03, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya kick-started the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme from the Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal office of Royapuram on Wednesday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K Sekarbabu was present.

Announced in the Corporation Budget for 2023-2024, the initiative is aimed at providing a platform for residents to directly interact with the Mayor and share their grievances with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Petitioners will receive acknowledgement of their request through a link to the Corporation website where they can see their details, check the status of their request, involvement of the relevant department and even see what is pending on which official’s level,” said the Mayor. She said after Royapuram, she would visit the other zones in the city.

The Mayor received 401 petitions regarding roads, school buildings, improving community halls, storm-water drains and issues relating to updating birth and death certificates. The Mayor resolved 53 petitions relating to certificates and some birth certificates were even issued. Similarly, a petition relating to property tax was promptly resolved at the meeting.

The remaining petitions are expected to be resolved in the next fortnight with the involvement of the relevant departments.

The Mayor and the Minister provided welfare assistance, including sewing machines, to seven beneficiaries, nutritional food packages to 17 pregnant women, ₹10,000 to 10 people under the Chief Minister’s Road Accident Relief Fund, old age and widow pension to five comprising ₹12,000 each as well as birth/death certificates, Scheduled Caste and legal heir certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT