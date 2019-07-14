Over 40 members to contest directors’ body elections

The Tamil Nadu Film Directors’ Association elections will see over 40 members contesting for the posts of office-bearers.

The elections on July 21 will see director R.K. Selvamani contesting for the post of president against C.V. Vidhyasagar.

K.S. Ravikumar, S. Ravi Mariya and N. Velmurugan are contesting for the post of vice-president.

A list of candidates was released on Saturday. R.V. Udhaykumar has been elected unopposed as the general secretary and M. Perarasu has been elected unopposed as the treasurer.

Ameer, S.P. Jananathan, Karuru Pazhaniappan, Balaji Shakthivel, Aslam, Nagendhiran and other directors who had filed nominations announced that they would not be contesting the polls as their forms were rejected.

“After final scrutiny of nominations, S.P. Jananathan’s nomination to contest for the post of president was rejected based on flimsy reasons given by the election officer. We were told that we could go ahead and challenge this in court if needed,” a statement from the team said.

They alleged that the election officer was working in cahoots with the current office-bearers and members who had political backing. “Such an election will not be of use to the union or the film industry,” they said.

Director Bharathiraja, who was unanimously elected as the president of the association, stepped down from the post in less than a month.