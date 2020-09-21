Over 40 members of NGO arrested for fasting against NEET

Members of Makkal Pathai, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for social reformation, were arrested on Sunday as they continued their fast against the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

M.S. Chandramohan, S. Aravindh, A. Tamizhselvi, R. Aruna, V. Kasinathadurai and K. Geetha, all members of the organisation, began a fast on their office premises at Sri Ayyappa Colony, Virugambakkam, on Sunday last. Other members joined them in phases.

Vetriselvi, an office-bearer, said, “Our members were conducting a peaceful agitation on our office premises demanding that NEET be scrapped. Rural and poor students are not able to attend any coaching class by paying a huge amount or clear the NEET... More than 10 students ended their lives owing to pressure. So we want the NEET banned to save the lives of medical aspirants.”

On the seventh day of the protest, policemen from the Koyambedu station entered the premises and arrested over 40 persons, along with the six who were fasting.

Mr. Chandramohan said, “This is the seventh day of our protest. At 6.30 a.m., the police came and scaled our gates. They beat us and the volunteers who had gathered here.”

“We were sitting on our premises and conducting our agitation peacefully all these days. We told the police that we were ready to give up our protest if any government representative met us. All of a sudden, the police entered our premises and removed our members. They also damaged our properties and injured some members,” Ms. Vetriselvi said.

Six members were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kilpauk.