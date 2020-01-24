Over 4 lakh saplings to be planted along the Cooum

After a delay of many years, the banks of the Cooum are set to become greener this year with the plantation of 4.43 lakh saplings, including native species of trees, shrubs, herbs, mangroves, reed and grass.

This year, natives species of trees will be planted on 103 acres along the river, including various varieties of mango trees, officials also said.

“We are planning to plant at least 3,000 mango saplings along the Cooum after plugging all the polluting inlets shortly. All varieties of mango will be planted, placing boards explaining the key aspects of each variety. The river banks will have rare varieties of mango, conserving mango diversity," said an official.

A plantation strategy

Over 37 species of trees including neem, wild date palm, badam and banyan will also be planted. The river banks will have major native herbs including tulsi and aloe vera at 5,000 locations. “We have removed invasive weeds. We will plant riverine species as well. We are preparing the site for a length of 60 km,” said the official. “We have a plantation strategy for the entire length, from the Cooum’s mouth to Paruthipattu,” the official added.

Work on a nature trail is also expected to begin shortly, making the river bank attractive for tourists. The draft plan for the trail was prepared by the Bus Routes Road Department of the Corporation in 2011, covering 1.5 km of the river bank near College Road.. But the proposal was delayed. After the proposal for Integrated Cooum Ecorestoration was prepared, the nature trail proposal was integrated with the ecorestoration plan by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

Over 60 thatched huts will also be developed for visitors.