Over 4 lakh passengers head home in special buses

14 November 2020 00:52 IST

The number of passengers has been down by more than 2 lakh from last year

The five bus termini in the city from where special buses were operated saw huge crowds as people headed to their native places for Deepavali.

More than four lakh passengers have departed from the city to various destinations in the State through the special buses operated by the Transport Department for three days from November 11 to 13.

A senior official of the Department said Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had announced the operation of 9,510 buses, including special buses, from the city to various parts of the State, along with nearly 5,250 special buses to various important destinations within the State for three days.

Only one lakh passengers were transported on the first day of the operation of special buses, but more than three lakh people travelled over the next two days.

Numbers down

The number of passengers this year was down by more than 2 lakhs from a total of 6,70,630 passengers transported last year on 11,111 buses. Officials attributed the same to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official said there was a good response to the special buses being operated from Chennai to Bengaluru. (Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had cancelled e-registration for travel between the cities for people to celebrate the festival).

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which provides the last-mile connectivity to the commuters, had operated more than 150 special link buses, besides its regular services.

The Transport Department has made arrangements to operate more than 16,000 return buses for people from November 15 to 18.