ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

February 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 4 kg of gold, estimated at ₹2.02 crore, had been seized by Air Customs at Chennai airport.

On February 18, two passengers from Dubai were detained as they had hidden 860 grams of gold in powder form between layers of carton boxes. The same day, officials seized 630 grams of gold from two Sri Lankan passengers from Colombo, according to a press release. A passenger from Dubai was detained for concealing 744 grams of gold in paste form.

On February 19, a passenger who arrived from Dubai had hidden 792 grams of gold in the form of strips in two trolley bags. In another case, a passenger, again from Dubai, was intercepted as he had hidden 612 grams of gold in paste form, the release said. In one more case, a passenger from Colombo was intercepted for concealing 390 grams of gold in his undergarments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US