Over 4 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

February 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 4 kg of gold, estimated at ₹2.02 crore, had been seized by Air Customs at Chennai airport.

On February 18, two passengers from Dubai were detained as they had hidden 860 grams of gold in powder form between layers of carton boxes. The same day, officials seized 630 grams of gold from two Sri Lankan passengers from Colombo, according to a press release. A passenger from Dubai was detained for concealing 744 grams of gold in paste form.

On February 19, a passenger who arrived from Dubai had hidden 792 grams of gold in the form of strips in two trolley bags. In another case, a passenger, again from Dubai, was intercepted as he had hidden 612 grams of gold in paste form, the release said. In one more case, a passenger from Colombo was intercepted for concealing 390 grams of gold in his undergarments.

