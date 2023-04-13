ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4 kg gold, iPhones seized at Chennai airport

April 13, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 4.16 kg of gold worth ₹2.18 crore and 20 iPhones worth ₹17.5 lakh was seized by the Chennai Customs officials at Chennai airport.

Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai on April 11, were held on intelligence information and officials, on examination, found that both of them had hidden gold in the form of rubbery paste around their ankles. On extraction, they got two gold ingots that weighed 977 and 988 grams respectively, according to a press release. These two passengers had 20 iPhones inside their hand baggage. 

In another incident, a passenger who had come down from Dubai was intercepted as he had concealed 1,228 grams of gold.

In one more case the same day, while checking a toilet near the arrival hall, the officials found 974 grams of gold in the form of rubbery paste, the release said.

Three passengers were arrested and were subsequently released on bail. Further investigations are on. 

