Over 3kg gold seized at Chennai airport

3.2 kg of gold worth ₹1.26 crore was seized at Chennai Airport in different cases and two persons were arrested, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Arsath Ahamed who came from Sharjah was detained for concealing 344 grams of gold in the form of rubbery spread inside his rectum.

On Thursday, Mohamed Abdul Azees and Mohamed Musthak who had arrived from Sri Lanka were detained in suspicion and when officials checked their hand baggage, they saw 2.8 kg of gold bars and both passengers were arrested. The same day, two more passengers Mohammed Rimshard and Mohammed Zafeer were detained for hiding 902 grams of gold in their rectum. Further investigations are on.