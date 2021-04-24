Over 37,000 traders fail to renew licence

Corporation extends the last date to April 30

Around 37,000 traders have not renewed their trade licence in the city. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to extend the deadline for renewal of trade licence without penalty.

Traders who fail to renew trade licence before March 31 usually have to pay 100% penalty. But the Corporation has permitted traders to renew trade licence without penalty before April 30.

Of the 81,000 trade licence holders in the 15 zones of the city, just 40,000 traders were able to renew the trade licence before March 31. Over 3,181 traders renewed the trade licence after April 1. A total of 37,835 traders have been advised to renew the licence before April 30. After the cut-off date, the civic body is planning to collect penalty from traders who fail to renew the trade licence.

The amount for renewal of trade licence depends on hp of the motor used by factories. Over 572 kinds of trades have been permitted in the 15 zones of the city. The fee for renewal of trade licence ranges from ₹500 to ₹12,500.

Last year, over 45% of the traders renewed their trade licence on time. The number of traders who have not renewed trade licence has been high in zones such as Royapuram.

Traders representatives have requested the Corporation to waive penalty because of the pandemic. Other local bodies have collected penalty for delayed renewal of trade licence.

Traders in such areas have demanded the government to renew trade licence without penalty.