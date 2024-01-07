Over 3.6 crore people receive free food grains in T.N. under Central scheme: Piyush Goyal

January 07, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Sunday said a total of 3.6 crore people received free food grains in Tamil Nadu under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In Chennai city, this number stands at 25 lakh.

Speaking at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Perambur in Chennai, he said the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to ensure that nobody should worry about the day-to-day requirements of roti (food), Kapda (clothing), makaan (home), healthcare and education. “All these should be available to all 140 crore Indians. We want 140 crore dreams to help Bharat become a Viksit Bharat, a developed nation when we celebrate 100 years of Independence,” he said.

He urged farmers who don’t get ₹6000 a year to register themselves and street vendors should also get registered under the Swanidhi Scheme. Those, who don’t have health benefits should get registered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He said Tamil Nadu was a great State, rich in culture and heritage and the State’s literature makes the entire country proud.

As part of the Yatra, the Minister also handed over loans to youngsters and cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Scheme to homemakers.

