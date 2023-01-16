Over 35,000 assessees have paid property tax in Chennai after High Court order upholding tax revision

January 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 35,000 assessees have paid property tax in Chennai after the Madras High Court passed an order in the last week of December upholding the decision of the State government to increase property tax.

The civic body is likely to start enforcement action against major property tax defaulters after January 15. More than 6 lakh assessees have not paid property tax before the deadline of January 15 set by the Chennai Corporation for payment without penalty.

The civic body has collected just ₹47.61 crore as property tax between December 28 and January 15, the window available for assessees to pay tax without penalty, after the High Court order. The Teynampet zone has collected the highest tax with more than ₹10 crore, Royapuram zone collected ₹6.55 crore, and Kodambakkam zone ₹5.5 crore in the period.

The civic body had collected ₹709 crore between April 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022 from 9.93 lakh receipts from 9.93 lakh assessees. From October 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023, the civic body has generated 4.68 lakh receipts by collection of property tax in the 15 zones of the city. The collection of property tax during the half year period of October 2022 to March 2023 has crossed ₹500 crore.