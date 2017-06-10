Over 3,500 homeless persons identified in city

The Chennai Corporation has identified 3,574 homeless persons in the city but has been able to convince only 35 to move into night shelters.

In an effort to rehabilitate the homeless, the Corporation conducted a two-day survey last week at 204 places across all 15 zones. It distributed 50,000 pamphlets at crowded locations with phone numbers for those without homes to contact.

In addition to the 35 individuals who have moved into night shelters, 252 others have expressed interest to get into them. The Corporation will continue to counsel the rest.

Though the Corporation has opened more shelters in the last few years — there are currently 37 urban shelters and 10 special centres in government hospitals — sections of the population remain uncovered, say activists.

One of the main reasons for the lack of coverage could be the inability to get families to move into the shelters. For instance, Shanti, a construction worker, who with her three children and husband live outside a post office in Habibullah Road, does not find shelters a suitable option. “There is no shelter to accommodate families, and we can’t live in separate places,” she said.

Shanti’s family, along with five others, also construction workers, have been living in the same locality for decades.

They had helped construct the post office building they live outside.

“30 years ago, my mother, elder brother and I were employed to construct this building for a meagre daily wage. When the construction ended, we did not have enough money to rent a house, so we ended up here,” she said.

Workers said that living on the streets has become increasingly difficult as they are constantly threatened by nearby residents and shop owners to vacate the premises, and also harassed by police personnel.

“They always abuse or pick fights with us and demand that we leave this place. But where else can we go? We helped build many buildings in this city, but we have no room for ourselves,” said S. Alamelu.

Permanent houses

Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, pointed out that the State needs to explore the idea of providing permanent houses and come up with a unique programme within the housing framework.

“There is also a need for effective linkages between all departments to provide basic amenities to the homeless population. Those being rehabilitated currently should be moved to transitional or group housing. Such policies should be explored,” she said.

According to a Corporation official, this is the second time the civic body has held such a survey, to assess the needs of the homeless population in the city and in order to create awareness about the Corporation’s night shelters.

As per a Supreme Court ruling, the city needs to have one shelter for every one lakh population — which for Chennai, should come to around 70.