Over 3.5 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

A bag containing 2.12 kg of gold was found in a dustbin

About 3.7 kg of gold worth ₹1.70 crore was seized at Chennai airport by Air Customs.

Two passengers, Thameem Ansari and Sajitha Yasmin, who arrived from Colombo, were stopped by the officials and their baggage was searched. Two grey plastic pouches having gold rubbery paste were found. The gold recovered weighed 1.5 kg and the passengers were arrested.

Based on CISF personnel information, officials found a polythene bag in the toilet dustbin in the arrival hall of the airport. The bag contained six plastic pouches within which there was 2.12 kg gold. Further investigation is on.