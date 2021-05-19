Over 3,400 cases booked, 5,400 vehicles impounded for lockdown violations

₹9.90 lakh fine collected from violators

As many as 3,422 cases were booked against people who violated lockdown restrictions on Tuesday and 5,428 vehicles impounded from those who were out without justification.

Beginning Tuesday, to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the city, police intensified implementation of lockdown by blocking vehicles en masse to check e-registration passes and allowing only essential workers. Police insisted on e-registration to move from one police station limits to another even in the permitted time from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. To tighten restrictions further, they established vehicle check points on the borders and another 153 checking points were also set up. Barricades were put up on roads leading to arterial roads.

Police impounded all vehicles plying without e-registration or any other emergency purposes. Traffic police alone booked 1,700 cases and impounded 980 two-wheelers, 99 autorickshaws, 33 light motor vehicles and 10 other vehicles — totalling to 1,122 vehicles from the violators. Separately, Law and Order Police booked 1,722 cases and impounded 3,935 two wheelers, 302 autos, 69 light motor vehicles — 4,306 vehicles in all.

A total of 3,518 cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks and another 391 for failing to adhere to physical distancing norms. Over 75 shops were booked for failing to follow COVID-19 guidelines of government and sealed. A fine of ₹9.90 lakh was collected from the violators, the police said.