Chennai

Over 33,663 cases booked in Chennai in last 6 days

Over 33,663 cases were booked for violation of prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the last six days of complete lockdown which began from June 19. The city police also seized 30,419 vehicles so far.

On Wednesday alone, city police booked 6,287 cases and seized 6,603 vehicles from the violators. As many as 3,804 persons were booked failing to wear masks and to maintain physical distancing norms, said a press release from the city police.

Jun 24, 2020

