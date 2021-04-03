Over 333 cases booked for poll code violation since February 26: Chennai City Police

Strict vigilance: There have been 452 instances of seizure of unaccounted cash and valuables across the city.

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 01:36 IST

Money seized in 69 places in the city on Thursday

So far, over 333 cases have been booked against political parties and candidates across the city for the violation of the model code of conduct since February 26, the police said.

There were 452 instances of seizure of unaccounted cash and valuables by flying squads and static surveillance teams across the city. Money seizures were reported from 69 places on Thursday alone.

So far, 1,799 licensees have surrendered their weapons. Ahead of the polls, 43 history-sheeters were arrested and lodged in prisons while 1,973 were bound over under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code to keep the peace.

On Thursday, special teams conducted vehicle checks at several places and seized ₹17.26 lakh in unaccounted cash and 1,000 sarees, which were being carried without any documents.

The cash seizure was reported from the Nolambur, Nazarathpet and Thirumangalam police station limits. The sarees were seized in Thousand Lights, the police said.

Meanwhile, DMK partymen caught a few AIADMK men, who were allegedly distributing money to voters in Kannagi Nagar on Friday. They were handed over to the election authorities for further action, said police sources.