Over 3,000 assessees submit objections to property tax revision in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation will share details of calculation sheets of property tax online on July 22

As many as 3,552 residents in the city have sent objections to property tax revision notice issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation in the 15 zones of the city.

In a bid to reduce the number of assessees who send generic objections without understanding how calculations are done, the Corporation will share details of calculation sheets of property tax online on Friday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered regional deputy commissioners to dispose of the petitions received from assessees. Objections made on helpline 1913 will be accepted.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said several petitions were generic in nature saying “tax increase is too high, please reduce it”. “We cannot reduce as it is based on a government order and a council resolution. We will give the calculation sheet online on Friday, explaining how it has been calculated. The revision has been done as per the GO and the Council Resolution. Any genuine objections related to the assessment will be addressed and proper replies sent for all objections.”

“We are creating a facility online for people to view how the revision has been done for their properties so that they are assured that the calculation is done as per the rules. We urge people to pay their taxes on time and help GCC in creating a better Chennai. We are giving cashback and free movie tickets for payments,” he said.

Of the 13 lakh assessees, more than eight lakh have received notice. All assessees will receive notice by the end of this month.

The largest number of objections have been received from areas like Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur. Of the 1,986 objections received in central region, 221 have been disposed of. Of the 688 objections received in north Chennai, 10 have been disposed of. As many as 878 objections have been received from south Chennai and 94 applications have been processed.

“Right now we are calling for enquiries. Since there is a 15-day period, people are giving their objections and then we are holding enquiries. We have disposed of about 350 applications. I do around 20 every day. Based on their availability, regional deputy commissioners of the three regions, north, central and south, will call 10 to 15 people every day. They will hear their objections,” said Mr. Mahajan.

Incentives, EMI

In a bid to incentivise property tax payment, the civic body has launched free movie tickets and EMI scheme for assessees. Starting Friday, the Corporation will launch distribution of free movie tickets for property tax assessees who have made payment of tax online.

In the first phase, five assessees have been selected for free movie tickets this week. Each of the assessees will get bookmyshow.com coupon for buying two movie tickets of their choice. The civic body is expected to increase the number of free movie tickets after holding talks with banks who sponsor the tickets.

Assessees who use the HDFC payment gateway will get EMI scheme for property tax payment at 16% rate of interest. Other banks are expected to launch the EMI scheme shortly.