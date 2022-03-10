Over 300 TNCSC employees transferred
Over 300 Superintendents of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) have been transferred across the State.
Official sources said the Superintendents, who have been serving in the same place for more than three years and those against whom complaints had been made, have been transferred.
A communication from the TNCSC managing director S. Prabhakar dated March 9 said the transfers were on “administrative grounds.”
