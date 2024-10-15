Over 300 localities inundated in Chennai following the rains

Chennai Corporation has started installation of pumps to bale out water from 300 locations where water has stagnated following the rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Inspecting the flood mitigation work in the city on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said 1500 complaints have been received in Chennai Corporation control room for rain related issues. “GCC has resolved 600 out of the 1500 complaints received,” he said.

He also pointed to the efforts taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all residents in Chennai, urging the TNEB officials to prevent disruption of power supply during the rains.

A total of 931 relief centres in various districts of the State, including 300 centres in Chennai, have been set up for the north east monsoon. Chennai Corporation has readied 300 relief centres in the 25 zones, with capacity ranging from 50 to 1000 persons each to help flood affected residents in the city.

Telecom service providers have also been directed to ensure that services are not disrupted during the rains. “During the last 24 hours between Monday 6 a.m. and Tuesday 6 a.m., Chennai has received 46.48 mm of rainfall. Sholinganallur and Teynampet received the highest rainfall of 6.1 cm. Tondiarpet received the lowest of 2.8 cm. Madhavaram received 4 cm of rainfall. Of the eight trees uprooted, one has been removed. Other stretches will be cleared shortly,” he said.

As many as 35 community kitchens have been set up in Chennai. Of the 22 subways, several subways have been inundated. Ganesapuram subway, Kilpauk Gengu Reddy subway, Duraisamy subway, Madley subway and Perambur subway have been closed because of water stagnation. In other parts of the State. Sivagangai registered the highest rainfall of 13.5 am, while Virudhunagar received 7 am. SCRF and NDRF personnel have been stationed in 24 locations across the State.

As many as 89 boats have been readied for rescue and relief in Chennai, and 130 boats have been sent to other districts. Medical camps have been launched at 1000 locations of the State to treat residents in flood affected areas. As many as 65000 volunteers have been enlisted in various districts in the State. The volunteers from other districts will visit Chennai to assist flood affected residents.

“The Chief Minister will take a decision today evening about declaring holidays for educational institutions. The government has asked IT companies to permit employees to work from home. More rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

Knee deep water stagnation was reported on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) in areas such as Pattalam, Choolai, Venus Colony, Porur, Alwarpet and Korattur.

