Over 300 kg of ganja seized, three history-sheeters held in Madipakkam

January 30, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of the arrested was involved in the murder of DMK functionary C. Selvam in Madipakkam, and was absconding without appearing for a court hearing

The Hindu Bureau

The ganja that was seized from the two cars at the Kaiveli junction in Madipakkam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a major operation, the police on Tuesday arrested three history-sheeters – one of them involved in the murder of a DMK functionary – for smuggling ganja, and seized 303 kg of the drug and two cars from them.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police, St. Thomas Mount, M. Sudhakar said based on a tip-off, the team led by K.S. Saravanan, Madipakkam inspector of police, conducted vehicle inspections at the Kaiveli junction, where they intercepted two cars with three persons and found ganja concealed in the vehicles.

The police arrested Kishore Kumar alias Ranjan Kishore Kumar, 30, of Senthamil Nagar, Red Hills; K. Ashok 29, of Navalar Nedunchezian Nagar, Chengalpattu; and M. Udayakumar, 23, of Irumbuliyur, East Tambaram.

Investigation revealed that Kishore Kumar had been involved in the murder of DMK functionary C. Selvam in Madipakkam, and  was absconding without appearing for a court hearing. Eight criminal cases are pending against him, with a history-sheet in the Sholavaram police station. Ashok alias ‘Othakan’ Ashok has 16 criminal cases against him, while Udayakumar has 13.

