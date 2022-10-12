Over 300 criminals nabbed in Statewide special operation, says Sylendra Babu

Operation ‘Lightning’ conducted as part of a preventive measure to maintain law and order, says the DGP; property worth ₹1 crore stolen in trains recovered

Government Railway Police personnel displaying recovered articles such as jewellery and mobile phones that were stolen in trains, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said over 300 criminals have been arrested by the police across the State in the special operation called “lightning”.

On Wednesday, the DGP handed over to owners the recovered valuables that were stolen in trains. The valuables consisting of mobile phones, laptops, jewellery and cash were estimated at around ₹1 crore.

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Railways, V. Vanitha, was present.

Mr. Babu told presspersons that the recent operation called “lightning” was conducted as a preventive step to avoid any law and order. “Moreover, non-bailable warrants were pending against most of them and they were hiding in other States. So, we are cracking down on the surprise operation and have arrested more than 300 criminals who have cases against them. They should be produced before the courts and punished by the courts,” said Mr. Babu.

He said the crime in railways reduced by half in the last year and the Government Railway Police (GRP) had been doing their duty as well.

"Since vigil is tightened, the entry of dacoits from other States has been stopped. There was no dacoity reported on the train last year. The cases of burglary and dacoity by the gang after stopping the train and tampering with railway signals or Bavarian and Pardhi gangs were not reported," said Mr. Babu.

Stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the police to curb the narcotic drugs, the DGP said: "We have taken major efforts to prevent ganja trafficking and succeeded in our efforts. By setting up check-posts on the border and conducting regular vehicle checks, the smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh and Tripura by road has stopped now. However, the peddlers were trying to smuggle contraband on trains. The GRP has seized 1,700 kg of ganja in the last three months and prevented the trafficking.

He said complete abolition of drugs was the ultimate goal of the government. "On earlier occasions, the accused were arrested and jailed. For the first time, we are freezing the bank accounts of drug offenders and their immovable assets. We are determined to freeze their activities."