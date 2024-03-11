Over 30% of Chennai Corporation hospitals to get modern buildings to improve primary healthcare services

March 11, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will construct modern buildings at 46 locations to improve urban primary healthcare in the city.

Once these buildings are constructed, urban primary healthcare services are expected to improve in many areas. At present, around 23,000 inpatients visit 140 hospitals of the Chennai Corporation for primary healthcare services.

“At least 46 of the urban primary health centres have been functioning from cramped buildings in the city. We will build new buildings to improve services,” said M. Jagadeesan, City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The civic body has invited bids for the construction of modern hospitals for primary health care in areas such as ward 63, Langs Garden Road in Pudupet; ward 49, Solaiappan Street in Sanjeevarayanpet; ward 55, Amman Koil Street, Seven Wells; ward 50, Suryanarayana Street in Royapuram and ward 42, Tiruvottiyur High Road in Jeeva Nagar.

Residents have demanded speedy completion of the projects. They say the projects have been delayed in many places even after demolition of the old buildings.

A resident, Deepak of Pudupet, said the old hospital on Langs Garden Road used to attract 500 patients every day. “I was born in this hospital 39 years ago. After the old hospital building was demolished one-and-a-half years ago, there has been no reconstruction for a new hospital building. The residents here have demanded a modern hospital building to improve services. This hospital in Pudupet used to be very famous, with very good doctors. We want services to continue for more residents in the modern building,” he said.

The Chennai Corporation has already started poly clinics at 40 locations, with evening clinics where patients are seen.

New modern hospitals for primary healthcare will also be constructed in areas such as MKB Nagar, Manali, Jalladianpet and Korukkupet.