Over 30 complaints received on sexual harassment in schools

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 03:10 IST

Special wing received at least 10 complaints in Chennai

The city police’s special wing for crime against women and children has received over 30 complaints of sexual harassment in schools from children in Chennai and other districts of the State.

G. Rajagopalan, 59, a teacher handling accountancy and business studies at a school in Chennai, was arrested by the Ashok Nagar all-women police on charges of sexually harassing girl students, and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. He was arrested after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him emerged on social media platforms.

While he was in police custody, the law enforcement authorities appealed to the public to come forward with complaints if anyone had faced sexual harassment. Sharing mobile phone and landline numbers of the Deputy Commissioner, Crime against Women and Children, the police asked them to provide details over the phone or through WhatsApp calls.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer said, “We received more than 30 complaints of sexual harassment in schools across the State. At least 10 complaints were received in Chennai city. Other complaints were forwarded to the respective Superintendents of Police for follow-up action. We will bring the culprits to book, and appropriate legal action will be initiated.”

Meanwhile, the police quizzed two other teachers based on Rajagopalan’s statement and other complaints. If a prima facie case is made out against them, appropriate action will be taken, the officer said.