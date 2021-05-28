Chennai

Over 30 complaints received on sexual harassment in schools

The city police’s special wing for crime against women and children has received over 30 complaints of sexual harassment in schools from children in Chennai and other districts of the State.

G. Rajagopalan, 59, a teacher handling accountancy and business studies at a school in Chennai, was arrested by the Ashok Nagar all-women police on charges of sexually harassing girl students, and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. He was arrested after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him emerged on social media platforms.

While he was in police custody, the law enforcement authorities appealed to the public to come forward with complaints if anyone had faced sexual harassment. Sharing mobile phone and landline numbers of the Deputy Commissioner, Crime against Women and Children, the police asked them to provide details over the phone or through WhatsApp calls.

A senior police officer said, “We received more than 30 complaints of sexual harassment in schools across the State. At least 10 complaints were received in Chennai city. Other complaints were forwarded to the respective Superintendents of Police for follow-up action. We will bring the culprits to book, and appropriate legal action will be initiated.”

Meanwhile, the police quizzed two other teachers based on Rajagopalan’s statement and other complaints. If a prima facie case is made out against them, appropriate action will be taken, the officer said.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Searing heat to continue over north T.N. for two days

Release funds to feed community dogs and cats, Court tells govt.

Corporation launches mass cleaning of solid waste in city

Covid-19 | Following workers’ protests, Ford suspends operations in Chennai plant for three days

COVID-19: Contemporary artistes help folk performers across Tamil Nadu through the second wave

Watch | Wives of Chennai policemen cook, distribute food to those in need

Watch | Kalyanasundaram, a street food seller in Chennai provides free food during lockdown

In Kovalam, biryani for vaccines, thanks to Don Bosco alumni

Carnatic music marries theatre in The Madras Players’ ‘Trinity’, set to reach a global audience

Chennai Police Commissioner concerned over police personnel not following standard operating procedure after testing positive for COVID-19

Three held in Odaikuppam for brewing and selling sunda kanji

Three, including a juvenile, held under POCSO Act

Not sure if we can take over private school, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Chennai Corporation simplifies registration procedure for mobile vendors and push carts

TN CM flags off vehicles with 1,400 oxygen cylinders, equipment to 18 districts

TN government posts Vikram Kapur as secretary, Planning & Development

This street food seller in Chennai provides free food to the hungry during the lockdown

Chennai Corporation launches round-the-clock telemedicine services

Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation appoints nodal officers to coordinate with private hospitals

Stalin reiterates demand to Union government to revoke three farm laws

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 3:11:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/over-30-complaints-received-on-sexual-harassment-in-schools/article34662352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY