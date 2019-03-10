Over 30 complaints of cyber crime daily: Commissioner

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Saturday said the Central Crime Branch was receiving over 30 complaints of cyber crime daily.

With the growth in online services and Internet use, there was increased threat of scams and fraud by criminals, Mr. Viswanathan said, after releasing CD on cyber crimes and bank frauds.

He said in 2018, the cyber crime wing of the CCB received 3,632 complaints of cyber crime — hacking of social media accounts, circulation of defamatory or threat messages over social media networks or mobile messaging networks, matrimonial site frauds and collection of advance fees.

“We have conducted a series of meetings with complainants and bank officers. We are conducting more awareness campaigns on the online frauds. People also should be more vigilant while doing any online transaction. They should be very careful,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

Releasing a CD on traffic awareness, Additional Commissioner of Police A. Arun said over 24 lakh cases were booked in the city last year for violation of traffic rules and the fine collected amounted to ₹27 crore. Over four lakh cases were booked against motorists for not wearing helmets.