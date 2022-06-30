Over 3 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

About 3.3 kg of gold was seized by Customs officials at Chennai airport in different cases.

Mohamed Hanifa, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Monday, and Mohamed Aasiq from Bangkok and 11 passengers who arrived from Colombo on Tuesday were all detained. Upon searching them, officials found gold in the form of a rubbery paste and gold chains hidden on their person and in their underwear respectively. They got 2.265 kg of gold worth ₹1.04 crore, and Mohamed Hanifa was arrested, according to a press release.

In another case, Mohamed Yasar, who came from Colombo, on Monday was arrested for concealing 1.09 kg gold in the form of rubbery paste on his person.