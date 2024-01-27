Over 29,000 graduate from Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

January 27, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

Governor R.N. Ravi distributed medical degrees to 29,685 graduands at the 36th graduation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University on Saturday.

Speaking at the function, Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, advised the students to always follow their hearts, which would ensure that they would not have regrets in life. “Eventually, everybody finds success, but if you follow your heart, you will also not have any regrets,” he said.

Noting that there has been a talk about artificial intelligence in medicine, he said: “In healthcare, we should not become automatons or robots. With AI there is a high chance that we might follow what the computer says, but the humanity behind computers has to stay.”

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, participated.