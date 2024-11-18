 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over ₹270 crore worth of loans given to SHGs in State since 2021: T.N. government

This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission

Updated - November 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has facilitated access to loans for self-help groups (SHGs) through block-level federations. Since 2021, loans amounting to ₹277.97 crore have been sanctioned across 317 project proposals submitted to banks, a press release said on Monday.

This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission (TNULM). It uses block-level SHGs to provide government schemes across the State. Additionally, the scheme provided financial aid to 7,019 urban entrepreneurs for small and micro-enterprises. Loans totalling ₹27.08 crore were also disbursed under the Prime Minister’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Scheme for business and industrial development.

The press release added that under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, since 2021, 3,145 SHG members, identified through block-level federations, had been entrusted with managing operations in 1,929 schools. Meals for 1,11,979 children are being provided in 3,145 urban schools across the State through this scheme currently, the release said. The release added that 7,019 women SHG members from block-level groups received capital support funds totalling ₹27.08 crore under the scheme for small and medium food processing enterprises.

Published - November 18, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.