Over 2,500 abandoned, homeless people rescued in one year 

April 26, 2022 02:00 IST

The city police had launched an initiative, Kaaval Karangal, in April last year

As many as 2,541 abandoned / homeless people were rescued by Greater Chennai City police personnel from the streets in the last one year under its programme Kaaval Karangal, which was launched in April last year.

Of the total 2,541 rescued, 1,499 were sheltered at care-giving homes run by non-governmental organisations and the families of 161 were traced. They were reunited with them besides being given psychological care to 159 at the Institute of Mental Health. As many as 722 unclaimed bodies were cremated with the help of volunteers.

On April, 21, last year, the city police launched the initiative, Kaaval Karangal, with the assistance of officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental organisations to rescue abandoned/ homeless persons through helplines.

Participating at the first anniversary programme in Rajarathinam stadium, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal presented mementoes to the volunteers who are part of the initiative and also flagged a food delivery vehicle.

Mr. Jiwal said, "This programme has been implemented for a noble cause for the welfare of public in association with other departments and NGOs. More than 40 different organisations and non-governmental organisation joined the programme to extend their assistance. More than 2,000 abandoned/ homeless persons were rescued so far in an year."

"There are 55 shelters for homeless in the city with a capacity of 2,000 people. Another 28 shelters will be created at the cost of ₹28 crore and they will provide shelter to 1,200 people additionally," said Mr. Bedi.