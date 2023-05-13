ADVERTISEMENT

Over 23 kg of gold worth ₹14 crore seized from two passengers at Chennai airport  

May 13, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in two separate operations this week, seized the gold from passengers who had concealed it in paste form, hidden in knee-cap pouches and chocolate packets

The Hindu Bureau

The gold was concealed in pouches and packets of chocolate | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In two separate operations conducted this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, has seized 23.34 kilograms of foreign gold, valued at ₹14.43 crore that was being smuggled into the country, through the Chennai international airport. 

In an operation that was conducted on May 8, the DRI officers received intelligence that a passenger who would arrive at Chennai international airport from Dubai through Colombo would be carrying huge quantities of foreign-origin smuggled gold, and was on his way to his residence in Chennai.

Accordingly, he was intercepted while he was getting down from an autorickshaw near his residence. An examination of the individual led to the recovery of gold in paste form, concealed in various knee-cap pouches worn by the passenger, as well as in specially-made pouches in his trousers. A total of 13.28 kg of gold, valued at ₹8.28 crore was recovered and seized, said the DRI in a press release. 

In another operation conducted on May 11, the DRI officers intercepted a Sri Lankan national who arrived from Colombo to the Chennai international airport. On examination of the hand baggage of the passenger, gold in paste form was found concealed inside eight chocolate packets. Melting of the paste resulted in the recovery of gold weighing 10.06 kg valued at ₹6.15 crore.

Both the persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

