Over 22,000 passengers used DigiYatra at Chennai airport since launch in June

Over 22,000 air passengers made use of the DigiYatra facility at the Chennai International Airport since its launch last month.

In a bid to bring down crowding and help air passengers quickly pass through the checking formalities at the airport from the entry point till the boarding of the flight, the Ministry of Civil Aviation brought in this initiative.

According to officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), a total of 22,801 air passengers have registered through the DigiYatra app since its launch. On an average, nearly 3% to 5% of the passengers are utilising the facility daily.

“Air passengers will need to download the DigiYatra app and register. They have to give their Aadhar card number, click a selfie, and finish the registration process. Before the travel, they have to generate the boarding card through the airline website and upload it in the app. After validation, a QR code will subsequently be created. Initially, when the passenger enters the terminal, they have to show their QR code, and a photo will be taken at the e-gate. Following this, facial scan only will be done as part of the checking process from thereon,” an official said.

Across the country, many airports, like the ones in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Pune, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad have already procured the facility.

Earlier, complaints pertaining to registration without consent or put under pressure to sign up for the facility were registered by passengers in other airports. Sources said additional signages are being planned at the terminal in the Chennai airport to enhance guidance for the passengers.

Tushar Garg, an air passenger, said he has been using DigiYatra for a long time now in airports like New Delhi. “It has made a huge difference for me in New Delhi as I was able to save a lot of time by skipping the regular queues. In Chennai, I tried it for the first time, and there was no hassle,” he said.

