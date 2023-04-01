Over 22,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into sea along Chennai coast

April 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

As dusk fell over the coast at Besant Nagar on Friday, hundreds of little Olive Ridley sea turtles made their way into the ocean amidst coos and cheers from people gathered near the Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s hatchery at Urur Olcott Kuppam.

Over 22,211 Olive Ridley hatchlings have been released into the sea so far from four hatcheries at Pulicat, Besant Nagar, Neelankarai and Kovalam, said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

Olive Ridley turtles come up to the coast every night between January and April to nest. During the nesting season, forest guards and volunteers walk along the coast to find eggs and shift them to the hatchery.

As many as 481 nests and 48,672 eggs were found by the teams as on March 30, said Mr. Prasanth. After 45 days, the hatchlings that emerge from the eggs are released into the sea at dusk. Only one in 1,000 turtles have a chance of survival due to the enormous threats they face in the sea, according to a volunteer of the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN), which works alongside the forest department at Besant Nagar.

It is believed that the female sea turtles return to the same coast — along a six to seven kilometre stretch — they were born in, to nest. Turtle conservationists and forest officials have flagged the threat of fishing trawlers, which are reportedly the primary cause for deaths of the sea turtles during nesting season. While forest officials maintain that deaths have dropped, conservationists and locals along the coast have spotted a large number of carcasses washed ashore with visible injuries from getting caught in trawl nets.