Over 21,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful immersion procession in Chennai

September 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Saturday that over 21,000 police personnel will be deployed on security duty during the procession of Vinayaka idols from various parts of city and suburbs to four immersion points.

On Saturday, Mr. Rathore along with Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, inspected the arrangements made in Srinivasapuram, Pattinapakkam, for immersion of idols.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said: “We have provided facilities such as cranes, adequate lighting and levelling the ground for the processionists who will bring the idols for immersion.”

Mr. Rathore said over 17,000 police personnel from the Greater Chennai Police, 4,000 from Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates will be deployed to maintain law and order during the procession. Srinivasapuram, Palgalainagar, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and the beach near the Thiruvottiyur weighbridge are the designated places for immersion of idols.

Seventeen procession routes have been identified, Mr. Rathore added.

