HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Over 21,000 police personnel deployed to ensure peaceful immersion procession in Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected the arrangements at Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam

September 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Arrangements are in place at the Pattinapakam beach for immersion of Vinayaka idols on Sunday.

Arrangements are in place at the Pattinapakam beach for immersion of Vinayaka idols on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Saturday that over 21,000 police personnel will be deployed on security duty during the procession of Vinayaka idols from various parts of city and suburbs to four immersion points.

On Saturday, Mr. Rathore along with Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, inspected the arrangements made in Srinivasapuram, Pattinapakkam, for immersion of idols.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said: “We have provided facilities such as cranes, adequate lighting and levelling the ground for the processionists who will bring the idols for immersion.”

Mr. Rathore said over 17,000 police personnel from the Greater Chennai Police, 4,000 from Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates will be deployed to maintain law and order during the procession. Srinivasapuram, Palgalainagar, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and the beach near the Thiruvottiyur weighbridge are the designated places for immersion of idols.

Seventeen procession routes have been identified, Mr. Rathore added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Vinayaka Chathurthi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.