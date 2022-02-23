Over 21,000 persons covered under ‘ Innuyir Kappom Thittam’

The scheme was launched in December 2021

Since its launch in December 2021, the State government’s “ Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48” has covered a total of 21,762 persons injured in road accidents in the State. A majority of them were treated in government hospitals.

According to details released by the Health Department, 18,730 persons (86.07%) were admitted to government hospitals and 3,032 persons (13.9%) were admitted to private hospitals from December 18, 2021 to February 22. The scheme aimed to provide prompt emergency care to road accident victims, with the State government bearing the treatment expenses for the first 48 hours.

A total of 640 hospitals — 218 government and 422 private — were empanelled in the scheme. So far, a pre-authorised amount of ₹19,77,83,350 has been raised. Of this, government hospitals claimed ₹14,65,43,038, accounting for 74.09%.