Over 208 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized in special operations in T.N. since last year, says DGP

The Director General of Police(DGP) Shankar Jiwal has said 208.85 tonnes of banned tobacco products were seized and 21,761 cases were registered exclusively by police in the special operations that was conducted from November last year.

The State government has banned the manufacturing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala, Cool Lip, and other forms of chewable tobacco by issuing a Government Order in exercise of powers conferred in the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006.

On the orders of the Chief Minister, joint teams of Health, Police and Municipal Administration & Water Supply Department (localbodies) were constituted for regular checking of shops near educational institutions. Further, the DGP ordered the force to take stringent action against the accused involved in the sale of banned tobacco products near educational institutions and to the children below the age of 18 years.

In a statement, Mr. Jiwal said, “During these exclusive police operations from November 19, 2023 to September 14 of this year, 208.85 tonnes of banned tobacco products were seized and 21,761 cases were registered exclusively by the police against the accused involved in the sale of banned tobacco products. Simultaneously, officers of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department had imposed and collected a fine of ₹17.02 crore and sealed 10,155 premises or shops.”

During these joint raids, more than 3 lakh shops/vehicles/premises/storage places were checked by the FSSD officials and police. In the operation, 11,500 shops were found indulging in sale of banned tobacco products and 132.891 tonnes of those products worth ₹10.9 crore were seized. In this connection 9,924 shops were sealed.

Illegal transportation of banned products were taking place on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu route prominently. Due to concerted efforts, in last one month alone, five major cases were detected, he said.

Any information about the sale or distribution of such products, particularly near educational institutions or to minors, may be informed to the police through toll free helpline number 10581 or through WhatsApp : 9498110581 as well as through spnibcid@gmail.com. The anonymity of the callers would be maintained and immediate action taken, said the DGP.

