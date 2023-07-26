Over 2,000 km of dead cables cleared in 10 months, says Chennai Corporation

July 26, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to remove overhanging cables impeding the free movement of traffic and sometimes dropping low enough to prevent pedestrians walking on the roads, seems to be patchy at best.

An article that appeared on July 22, 2023 in The Hindu,carried a photograph of telecom cables arranged haphazardly with some even touching the pavement near Chamiers Road. On Sunday July 23, 2023 the cables were cleared. However, on Wednesday morning, some cables were once again found on the pavement. Along the entire stretch of the same pavement, cables were entangled in branches or hanging dangerously low. Cables are also dipping into a nearby stormwater drain at RA Puram 1st Main Road.

What is Greater Chennai Corporation’s rationale to clear the cables or at least manage them?

Clearing unused and unnecessary cables is part of the civic body’s Singara Chennai 2.0 project because it is universally recognised that these long wires looped around poles and hanging from flyovers and trees ruin the city’s beauty, besides endangering lives.

According to an official from the Chennai Corporation’s electrical department, a special drive was begun in September 2022 as per Mayor R. Priya’s orders to clear cables and since then, 2,212 km of cables have been cleared.

Every Saturday, a team of Corporation engineers clears around 40 to 45 km of dead cables and just last Saturday, on July 21, 2023, 40.35 km of cables were cleared, said the official. This included 27.65 km in south Chennai, 8.38 km in Central Chennai and 4.32 km of cables in north Chennai. These figures are exclusive of the weekly maintenance that the Corporation undertakes.

Accompanying the Corporation engineers are representatives of telecom companies who are responsible for verifying whether the cables are dead or intended for use. “The issue arises when companies loop extra cables around the pole as they might be useful later, in case the existing cable is damaged,” said the official. Many times, pedestrians have a hard time using pavements, as these looped cables have fallen to the ground, and remain there.

There is no rule that specifies the maximum length of cable that a telecom company can put up, which leads to the excess use of cables in the city, officials said. The team of Corporation engineers identifies stretches in every zone and works toward clearing cables there but there is nothing to prevent the situation from recurring.

“You see these cables so often and so badly placed that it becomes almost normal,” says Mohan Menon, a resident of Kotturpuram.

