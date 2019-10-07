Over 2,000 guest lecturers gowithout salary for four months

The inordinate delay in conducting transfer counselling for faculty members of government arts and science colleges by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has resulted in more than 2,400 guest lecturers working temporarily in these colleges going without salary for at least four months.

S. Suresh, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), said this was the first time the transfer counselling for permanently-employed faculty members had been delayed beyond September since the introduction of the process in 2001.

The DCE had invited applications but was yet to announce the date for counselling. “This is usually done in July or August. Only in 2018 it was delayed to second week of September. It has worsened this year,” he said.

V. Thangaraj of the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers’ Association said the disbursal of of salary for the guest lecturers in Shift I of these colleges was linked with this transfer counselling.

“Once this process is over, vacancies in colleges may change and accordingly some guest lecturers may have to shift to other colleges or lose their jobs. The DCE waits till then to assess the final count of guest lecturers in each college and pay them,” he said.

The DCE officials confirmed that the guest lecturers had not been paid the salary for June, July, August and September. In addition, the salary for April, which is paid in the subsequent academic year, has also not been paid.

The guest lecturers are not paid for May, when colleges are closed.

No certainty

A woman lecturer working in a government college in Tiruvannamalai district said there was no certainty that they would be paid at least in October. “With Deepavali approaching, we are really worried if we will have our salaries by then,” she said.

D. Rajakumar, a guest lecturer with Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, said it was unfair that even the paltry salary of ₹15,000 per month was being delayed for more than four months. “This is happening every year. We get our first pay only after the second or third month of the commencement of academic year,” he said.

Arguing that the government had favourably considered a number of requests of guest lecturers recently, Mr. Thangaraj appealed to the DCE to release the salary soon. Mr. Suresh said the government must consider finishing transfer counselling by June so that neither the students nor the staff were affected.

A senior official from Higher Education Department said that steps were already under way to finish the counselling and release the salaries at the earliest.