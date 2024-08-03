Over 200 people participate in cyclothon held on sarcoma awareness

Over 200 persons took part in the third edition of ‘Winners on Wheels’ cyclothon aimed at raising awareness on sarcoma on Saturday.

Organised by Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), Apollo Cancer Centres, and Apollo Shine, the event was flagged off by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Harshad Reddy, director of group oncology and international at Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited. The 5-km cyclothon was flagged off at APCC in Taramani.

Sarcoma, a rare and often misunderstood cancer, predominantly affects children. The event highlighted the importance of awareness and support for sarcoma. Among the participants were sarcoma survivors, school students, doctors, and medical staff, according to a press release.

“By supporting cancer winners and their families, we can create a ripple effect of positivity and empowerment,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said. “We are on wheels, busting myths and showcasing that life beyond cancer is possible,” Mr. Reddy said.

Vishnu Ramanujan, consultant-orthopaedic oncology, APCC, said sarcoma cancer was a complex one and required a multi-disciplinary approach to tackle its unique challenges. It demanded personalised care, a multi-modal treatment approach, counselling, and support, with the first step being raising awareness and dispelling the myths surrounding this cancer, he added, according to the release.

