Over 200 kg of ganja smuggled from AP, seized in Tiruvallur district

Special Correspondent March 12, 2022 13:41 IST

Police said the drug was being transported to Chennai and then Madurai; five men were arrested and a search is on for one more

Kavarapet police seized over 230 kg of ganja from five persons, who were smuggling it into Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh. Following a tip-off received by Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, R.,V. Varunkumar, a special team was constituted to detect and prevent smuggling of ganja from AP, with intensified vehicle checks. On Friday morning, the police stopped an SUV that was near Kavaraipettai- Sathyavedu junction and on its way to Chennai. Since the vehicle sped away without stopping, the police team chased it on the national highway, overtook it and stopped the vehicle. Police nabbed five persons travelling in the SUV and on searching the vehicle, 230 kg of ganja which was hidden in the vehicle was seized. Police arrested the five accused S. Iyyar, 55, K. Jayakumar, 23, S. Soundarapandian, 22 and Asim Mohammed from Madurai and Edwin Raj, 24 of Tiruchi. The vehicle which was used by them was also seized. Initial inquiries revealed that they were delivering the drug to Chennai and then to Madurai. Further investigations are on trace the main accused accused who escaped from the spot.



