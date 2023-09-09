Over 200 cadets pass out from Officers Training Academy

September 09, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the audience waited in bated breath, an impressive military parade at Parameswaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, marked the passing out ceremony of men and women cadets.

A total of 209 cadets, including 36 women, were commissioned into different arms and services of the Indian Army. Of the 209 cadets, there were 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries as well, who finished their training here.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the parade and gave the “Sword of Honour” to Nakka Naveen. While the gold medal was presented to Sudeep Kumar, Dushyant Singh got the silver medal and Jyoti Bisht got the bronze medal. The Reviewing Officer commended the officer cadets and also the OTA staff on the all round standards displayed, according to a press release. He said the cadets from the passing out course follow the core values of “selfless service to the nation” and pursue excellence in everything they do, the release said.

During the occasion, “Veer Nari” gallery was inaugurated by Archana Pande, president of the Army Wives Association at OTA Museum.