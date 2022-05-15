Over 20 injured as bus rams median at Chengam

It was heading to Tiruvannamalai from Bengaluru with 55 passengers

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, which rammed the median on the Krishnagiri-Tindivanam Bypass Road at Chengam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 20 passengers were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed the median on the Krishnagiri-Tindivanam Bypass Road (NH 45) at Chengam, near Tiruvannamalai, in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said the bus was heading to Tiruvannamalai from Bengaluru with the full capacity of 55 passengers. Driver S. Mark Isravel, 42, failed to notice the newly built concrete median on the narrow bend of the stretch.

Seven persons, including a 10-year-old girl and conductor J. Charles, 37, were severely injured. Other passengers sustained minor injuries. Most of the passengers are Bengaluru residents, travelling to the temple town on pilgrimage.

Passersby and residents of the neighbourhood alerted the Chengam police and 108 ambulance services. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Chengam. The severely injured persons were later taken to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. The Chengam police filed a case.

Officials said the road between Krishnagiri and Tindivanam was being widened. The Centre had granted ₹268 crore for completing the work that commenced in 2012.