Over 2 lakh students aged 12-14 eligible for vaccination in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur

Despite the vaccination drive slated to start from today, officials say they are yet to receive the vaccines

More than 2 lakh students in the aged 12-14 are eligible to take the first dose of vaccination in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, with a total of 2,38,286 students, covering around 1,300 schools in these districts.

With the Centre announcing that children in this age group will be vaccinated from Wednesday (March 16), health officials in the districts are gearing for the vaccination drive. However, health officials said vaccines for this age group had not yet arrived in these districts.

Also, they had been waiting for the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) that should be in place for the drive. “We have a plan to start from one school in Tirupattur town, provided we get vaccines, as there is a different vaccine (Corbevax) prescribed for this age group,” Amar Kushwaha, Collector, told The Hindu.

At present, nearly 80% of students aged 15-17 have been vaccinated for the first dose in these districts. Vaccination for this age group was started on January 3. Some of the COVID-19 safety measures that are being followed for this age group includes hand sanitizer spots, thermal scanners, disinfection of classrooms, marking of social distancing space for students, especially during lunch hours, and availability of free masks at the entrance of the schools.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai has the largest number of students aged 12-14 with 72,100, followed by Vellore (over 60,000). At present, the Tiruvannamalai has a total of 1,600, including 545 high and higher secondary schools, with 1.27 lakh students between Classes IX and XII.

Newly-carved districts, such as Ranipet and Tirupattur, have a total of 53,524 and 52,662 students aged 12-14 respectively. Health officials have been vaccinating students in higher secondary levels, with each school having a medical team comprising at least four health staff.

“Once the vaccines for ages 12-14 reaches us along with the guidelines by tomorrow (Wednesday), we will use the existing infrastructure in schools to vaccinate these students,” said R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director for Health Services (Tiruvannamalai).