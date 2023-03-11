Over 2 lakh people screened in State-wide fever camp programme in T.N.

March 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 2,663 fever cases were identified at special fever camps, which screened over 2 lakh persons, across the State on March 10.

As many as 1,558 camps were conducted by mobile medical units, while “Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram” teams took up screening at 2,888 schools. A total of 2,27,347 persons were screened through these special camps, according to data from the Health Department.

The department had conducted special fever camps in the wake of rising influenza cases linked to influenza sub-type H3N2. On the influenza situation, particularly H3N2, in the State, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, said the situation was not alarming yet. There were no severe cases or hospital admissions.

“When we are doing active screening of fever cases through the camp approach, more cases may be reported. But this will ensure early diagnosis and treatment and also prevent the spread of infection,” he said, and added that persons would be tested as per protocol and everyone need not be administered all possible tests.

“Standard treatment protocols are already available based on the categorisation. We have sufficient anti-viral drugs,” he said. The DPH added that fever camps would continue to be held as per the need in the required locality. “Public are requested to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” Mr. Selvavinayagam said.