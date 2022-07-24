Chennai

Over 18.5 lakh candidates appear for TNPSC Group IV exam

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV examination in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 24, 2022 23:41 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 23:41 IST

Over 18.5 lakh candidates from the State appeared for the Group IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday. More than 3.5 lakh candidates did not take the exam.

In the State, more than 22 lakh candidates received hall tickets for the exam, for direct recruitment to posts included in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Chennai, a popular centre for competitive exams, 1.56 lakh candidates received hall tickets. There were 457 exam centres in the district and as many as 99,515 candidates appeared for the test. While almost 16% candidates were absent for the test in the State, Chennai registered over 36% absentees. Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi and revenue authorities inspected various centres, including Ramana Vidyalaya in Sholinganallur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In March, the TNPSC announced 7,301 vacancies for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector, Store Keeper, including 163 vacancies in boards such as Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The vacancies have increased in the past few months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...