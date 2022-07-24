Over 18.5 lakh candidates appear for TNPSC Group IV exam

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV examination in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

July 24, 2022 23:41 IST

More than 3.5 lakh candidates did take the exam

Over 18.5 lakh candidates from the State appeared for the Group IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday. More than 3.5 lakh candidates did not take the exam.

In the State, more than 22 lakh candidates received hall tickets for the exam, for direct recruitment to posts included in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service.

In Chennai, a popular centre for competitive exams, 1.56 lakh candidates received hall tickets. There were 457 exam centres in the district and as many as 99,515 candidates appeared for the test. While almost 16% candidates were absent for the test in the State, Chennai registered over 36% absentees. Chennai Collector S. Amirtha Jothi and revenue authorities inspected various centres, including Ramana Vidyalaya in Sholinganallur.

In March, the TNPSC announced 7,301 vacancies for the posts of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector, Store Keeper, including 163 vacancies in boards such as Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The vacancies have increased in the past few months.