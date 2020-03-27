Over 18,000 volunteers register with Health department

Over 18,000 persons, including doctors and paramedics from the private sector, have registered with the Health department till now.

A few days ago, the Health department took to Twitter inviting volunteers to work together in the fight against COVID-19. Interested volunteers — doctors, paramedical staff and general public — were asked to register on the portal www.stopcorona.tn.gov.in.

“The response is good. More than 18,000 persons have registered. These volunteers can be anyone, and we will involve them according to their qualifications and capabilities. We will split district-wise and share the data with District Collectors, and Chennai Corporation commissioner. For State-level needs, we will involve the volunteers appropriately,” an official said.

For instance, a few private doctors had registered with the department and they would be involved in helping the government at the quarantine facilities, the official said. “Of the total volunteers registered, there are more than 500 doctors and 1,000 paramedical staff,” he added.