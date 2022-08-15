Over 18 persons injured after bus overturns near Tirupattur

More than 18 persons including the bus driver were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus overturned on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) in Natrampalli town near Tirupattur on Sunday. Police said the bus driver might have dozed off behind the wheels, resulting in the accident. Police said that the bus was heading to Salem from Tirupati with its full capacity of 55 passengers. The bus left the Tirupati depot around 8.30 a.m on Sunday with commuters, who belong to Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tirupattur, Vanniyambadi and Chittoor. It was around 1 p.m, bus driver A. Sakthivel (41), a resident of Salem, lost control of the vehicle, driving into the sandy pathway, off the carriageway.

When he tried to steer the vehicle to the right, the bus overturned. Immediately, residents and passerby rescued the injured from the bus and shifted them to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri. A case has been filed by Natrampalli police. Initial inquiries revealed that along with 18 commuters, bus conductor A. Ganesan (56), a resident of Salem, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Most of them are in the age group of 25-50 years.