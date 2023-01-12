ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,700 temples to get strong rooms to safeguard utsava idols

January 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

They are to be built at a cost of ₹157 crore

The Hindu Bureau

An utsava idol being brought out in procession. File

 Work is underway to construct over 1,700 strong rooms in temples in the State to safeguard utsava idols, those that are brought out in procession, usually made using panchaloka or brass. 

“Administrative sanction has been accorded for building 1,767 strong rooms at a cost of ₹157 crore. These rooms are made of iron grills so that devotees can see them from outside and have darshan,” said J. Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. 

Such strong rooms are being constructed following Saivite, Saktham and Kaumaram traditions since usually utsava idols are kept separately in these temples. Those in Sri Vaishnava temples are placed along with the moolavar (main deity). 

The estimates vary from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh depending on the size, which again will change according to the number of idols in the temple. “Some temples would have the idols of the 63 Nayanmars and so in that case the total number of idols would quite possibly touch 80,” he explained. 

Temples have been clamouring for localised strong rooms as daily pujas have to be performed for these utsava idols too. “In the centralised icon centres, idols from all temples were kept together and proper pujas according to the traditions of the respective temples could not be carried out. Pujas were offered maybe once a week or even only once a month,” said a priest, who preferred not to be named. 

A former official of the HR&CE Department, who welcomed the proposal, said proper security systems must be put in place for these strong rooms. “Many temples with annual income less than ₹10,000 have a large number of such idols. It must be ensured that the strong rooms are opened daily and pujas performed and the idols are also kept safely,” he said. 

Apart from such strong rooms for idols, temples have safes for keeping jewellery that is moved from bank lockers whenever needed. “There are at least two safes - one that holds a larger quantity and has seven keys and another maintained by priests who handle the jewellery used daily,” said an official source. 

