Over 1,700 student from government school studnets to reach Chennai to participate in Kalai Thiruvizhaa

January 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 1,751 government school students, who have been selected for various competitions from the districts across the State, will reach the city for Kalai Thiruvizhaa.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Mayor R. Priya received the first batch of 221 students at the Koyambedu bus terminus on Sunday.

Class IX student Elankumaran, of Tenkasi district, said five students from his school had been selected for villupaatu during the Kalai Thiruvizhaa. “We have selected the theme of environmental conservation. When we participate in these events, we learn about our culture and the issues related to the environment. This will also help me reach the goal of becoming an IAS officer,” he said.

M. Priyanka of Class VIII from Tiruvannamalai district said the team had been selected for pattimantram. “This event will motivate us to grow and develop into better students while understanding the key aspects of Tamil culture,” she said. Pal Vanna Nathan, a teacher who accompanied the students, said they had chosen to focus on important themes such as environmental conservation and climate change in the events.

An official of the School Education Department said this was the first time talented students from all government schools were screened for the cultural festival at the State level. “We screened students from 13,210 schools across Tamil Nadu. Of the 17,582 students who participated in the district-level competitions, 1,751 were selected for the Kalai Thiruvizhaa,” the official said.